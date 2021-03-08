51 total cases, one death reported in Brucejack Mine COVID-19 outbreak

Northern Health has released an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine.



As of today, there have been 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak -- an increase of nine cases since the last update from February 19th.



There is currently one active case in self-isolation at the mine, which is located about 65 kilometres north of Stewart.



Sadly, one person who tested positive for the virus in association with the outbreak has died.



Northern Health says that there have been no new outbreak-associated cases found since late February, but they will continue to monitor for additional cases.