55 COVID-19 cases reported in Prince Rupert last week, 47 in Terrace

Data shows that Prince Rupert is starting to become a COVID-19 hotspot.



The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is reporting that 55 new cases of the virus were reported in the Prince Rupert Local Health Area from February 7th to 13th



47 new cases were also discovered in Terrace.



Other northwest regions with high per captia rates of new cases last week include Haida Gwaii with nine, Upper Skeena with 11, Nisga'a with four and the Snow Country-Stikine-Telegraph Creek aggregate with five.



In contrast, low rates of new cases were reported in Smithers, Burns Lake and Nechako. No new cases were found in Kitimat.



The Centre for Disease Control is also noting that the Northwest B.C. Health Service Delivery Area recorded the highest daily rate of new COVID-19 cases in the province from February 5th to 11th.



New cases broken down by region, February 7th -13th:



Burns Lake: 3

Kitimat: 0

Haida Gwaii: 9

Nechako: 1

Nisga'a: 4

Prince Rupert: 55

Smithers: 9

Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek: 5

Terrace: 47

Upper Skeena: 11