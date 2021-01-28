59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Terrace last week, 38 in Prince Rupert

170 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest B-C from January 17th to 23rd, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.



Terrace saw 59 new cases -- a slight decrease from the 69 cases reported in the previous week.



Prince Rupert, which is currently undergoing an outbreak at the Acropolis Manor long-term care home, reached a new weekly high with 38 cases.



Other Northwest regions with high rates of new cases in proportion to their population include Burns Lake with 11, Kitimat with 18, Nisga'a with 9 and the far north with 3.



Regions with lower cases include Smithers with 16, Nechako with 12, Upper Skeena with 3 and Haida Gwaii with 1.