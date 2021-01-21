69 cases of COVID-19 reported in Terrace last week

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that Northwest B.C. is quickly becoming a pandemic hotspot.



207 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest B.C. from January 10th to 16th. A notable portion came from Terrace, which reported 69 cases of COVID-19 in this period.



The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District also saw a high rate of cases. 33 were reported in Burns Lake, 32 were in Smithers and 31 were in the Nechako region.



The Nisga'a region, which is currently under a state of local emergency, saw 17 new cases.



All five of these regions saw a higher rate of new cases in proportion of their population than any region in Metro Vancouver



Northwest regions with a lower rate of new cases last week include Kitimat with 10, Prince Rupert with 7, Upper Skeena with 5, the far north (Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek Aggregate) with 2 and Haida Gwaii with 1.