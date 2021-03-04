73 COVID cases reported in Prince Rupert last week, 32 in Haida Gwaii

New weekly data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that COVID-19 infection rates continue to remain high in the Northwest.



73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Prince Rupert from February 21st to 27th -- this comes after 51 cases were reported in the region last week



Likewise, 32 cases were reported in Haida Gwaii, compared to 26 in the week before.



Other Northwest regions with high per capita rates of new cases include Terrace with 31 new cases, Upper Skeena with 19 and Nisga'a with four.



Regions with lower rates include Smithers with 11 new cases, Kitimat with seven, Nechako with three and Burns Lake with two.



No new cases were reported in the Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek area.



Image source: BC Centre for Disease Control