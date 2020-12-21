A COVID outbreak was declared at two lodges affecting CGL workers

Northern Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at two lodges where people working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project have been staying.



The health authority says 17 confirmed cases remain active at 7 Mile Lodge in the Burns Lake area and Little Rock Lake Lodge in the Nechako area.



Twenty-seven employees have tested positive, with 17 cases remaining active. Evidence of transmission resulting from movement between the two camps necessitated the declaration.



All cases are deemed to be related, and contract tracing continues. Self-isolation has been instructed at the camps, designated sites or their home communities.



Various stakeholders have been working together on planning and implementing COVID-19 measures since the spring.



In association with CGL and its prime contractors, the work continues to ensure enhanced control measures are followed to protect the health of employees and of the communities where they live and work.



The worksites are now restricted to essential workers only, while public health provides an updated safety plan.



The outbreak declaration will remain in place for the next 28 days. Any updates will be issued as they become available.