A fire has displaced a Kitselas family of five

A fire on a Kitselas reserve last night has left a family without a home.



Thornhill Fire Department Chief Rick Bohm said firefighters responded to a structure fire on Thursday and were able to quickly control the fire. There were no injuries, and firefighters were able to save much of the house. However, the family of five living in it has been displaced.



Glenn Bennett’s brother Robert is a single dad who was living in the home that burned down with his three children and his son-in-law. He says his brother’s family is currently staying in a hotel provided by emergency services, and they have many family members who have offered to let them stay with them.



But nonetheless, he says the family has been shaken.



"They're quite devastated,” he said. “They lived in that home for quite some time, and that home has a lot of memories because Robert's wife Carolyn passed away several years ago. They're quite sad that this home was damaged by fire.”



Bennett says many of his brothers' wife's possessions were destroyed in the fire, as well as much of her collection of First Nations art.



"This house -- this loss -- is a tremendous loss within our community because of the amount of items that they have and family memories of raising the kids there,” said Lynn Parker, a Kitselas band councillor whose son was living with his girlfriend at the house.



“This is a tragic loss, for sure."



Bennett’s family has also taken a financial hit from the fire since the house wasn’t insured, but the Kitselas community is stepping up to raise funds for them. Bennett’s niece is currently organizing a spot draw for her uncle on Facebook, and a GoFundMe page has been put together.



"When we look at First Nations and our community, we tend to rally together and step up to help families that are in need. So they're doing fundraising and I would imagine that's going to get some good support from not only our family but also the community."



Parker says she is also accepting personal donations to give to the family.



Photo source: Glenn Bennett (Facebook)