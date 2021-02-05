A new grant program is available to improve business fronts

In an effort to beautify and revitalize building facades, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine is offering a new program to residents in Electoral Areas.



With funding from Northern Development Initiative Trust's Façade Improvement Program, business owners and non-profits can apply to the Regional District to grant 50% of the projected costs up to a maximum of $5,000 to improve the outside appearance of their buildings.



Eligible projects include but are not limited to exterior features, including lighting, architectural elements, surface details, windows, new siding, painting, entrances, doorways, awnings, signage and accessibility improvements. More information can be obtained on the Northern Development website.