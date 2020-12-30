A precautionary COVID outbreak was declared at a Prince George hospital
Northern Health has declared a precautionary COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital in Prince George, following lab-confirmed cases of the virus.
The health authority says enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at the University Hospital of Northern B-C, and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.
A news release says Medical Health Officers have declared a precautionary outbreak related to the Internal Medicine Unit -- and two patients and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.