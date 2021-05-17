A public hearing for the inland port is scheduled for June

The Progressive Ventures proposed inland port project is taking its next steps for consideration by Terrace City Council. At the last council meeting, the first and second reading of the rezoning amendment to an M2A heavy industrial zone for the site at 4760 and 4800 Keith Ave took place.

The proposed changes will now proceed to a public hearing on June 14th, after which council will consider the third reading and possible approval. Should council move the application forward, the project will still require the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval as the site is within 800 metres of a Provincial Highway. And that's not all, as Progressive Ventures will also need to obtain development and building permits to proceed with construction.

The proposed development, just west of the Sande Overpass, would provide the ability to transfer containers from train to truck, storage, and commercial and light industry options.