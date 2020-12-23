A Snowboarder is missing from the Shames Mountain ski area.

Shames Mountain has reported that a local snowboarder went missing yesterday, near the Terrace ski area.

The snowboarder was reported missing around 7 pm last night. Staff located his vehicle on the Shames Mountain access road near the avalanche gate.

Terrace Search and Rescue conducted an on-mountain, inbounds search last night of areas that would have a high likelihood of a snowboarder becoming injured or stuck.

The formal search for the missing man was unsuccessful, but the work resumed this morning.

The man is believed to be wearing a black jacket, bright green snowboard pants and a white helmet and is described as an advanced snowboarder.

If the general public locates the missing man, they are asked to contact Shames Mountain Ski Patrol or any Shames Mountain staff immediately.