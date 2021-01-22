Acropolis Manor outbreak reaches 26 cases of COVID-19

Northern Health has announced more cases of COVID-19 at the outbreak in Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert.



Spokesperson Eryn Collins said 26 cases have now been reported at the long term care home.



Since COVID-19 is highly contagious and residents in long-term care homes are vulnerable to COVID-19, Collins said Northern Health is doing all they can to prevent the spread of the virus.



"We know that COVID-19 is highly communicable and we know that residents in long-term care and other priority populations are particularly vulnerable, so everything that can be done is being done to help manage the spread and transmission of illness.



“It’s unfortunate that we have the case counts that we have, but as we have seen in many other jurisdictions, these outbreaks can spread quite quickly and have a devastating impact in some cases. So I think it reiterates the importance and the reasons why we’ve been so keen to keep COVID-19 out of long-term care facilities where we know our most vulnerable people are.”



Of these 26 cases, 18 are residents of the manor and 8 are staff members.