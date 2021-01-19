Additional COVID exposures were announced within Northwest schools

More COVID-19 exposures are being reported in Northwest schools today.Two Terrace schools are among the latest on the list Parkside Secondary on January 8th and Centennial Christian on January 11th to 12th. Northern Health has also posted a notice about an exposure at Houston Secondary School January 11th to 13th.



They join three Prince Rupert schools on the list Lax Kxeen and Conrad Elementary schools and Prince Rupert Middle School, along with Decker Lake Elementary. Exposure notices were listed earlier this month for Uplands Elementary and Skeena Middle School in Terrace.