Alice Maitland honoured by FCM for outstanding service

BC's longest-serving mayor has been honoured for her long service to her community and for encouraging women to enter politics.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has named former Hazelton Mayor Alice Maitland as the winner ofthe 2020 Ann MacLean Award for Outstanding Service by a Woman in Municipal Politics.The FCM said Maitland advocated strongly for rural and remote communities, including Hazelton residents -- and encouraged more women to get involved with northern BC politics.She also forged strong ties with the neighbouring Gitxsan Nation.Maitland began working for the Village of Hazelton back in 1956, when she helped map out property locations in preparation of municipal status for the Village.She was first elected to council in 1965, and became mayor in 1976 -- a post she held for 42 years, until finally being defeated by Dennis Sterritt in the 2018 municipal elections.