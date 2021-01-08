All COVID-19 cases at two CGL work lodges are considered recovered

Ongoing monitoring has identified additional COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak declared on December 19th by Northern Health at two workforce accommodation sites on the Coastal Gas Link project.



To date, there have been 56 laboratory-confirmed cases associated with the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge, an increase of 3 since the December 31st update. All of the cases are now recovered and have completed their required self-isolation.



Both worksites continue to be limited to essential workers to ensure safe operation of the sites until public health approves updated COVID-19 safety plans for restarting project work.