Ambulances are being used to transfer deceased people in Northwest B.C.

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed there is currently a gap in the services needed to transport bodies in Northwest B.C.



In an e-mailed statement, the Coroners Service said the contract for the previous provider of this service ended last month and that they are currently negotiating an agreement with the new provider.



The Coroners Service has been using ambulances from BC Ambulance Services as well as contractors from other regions to transport bodies in the meantime.



B.C. Ambulance Services confirmed in a separate statement that they have been assisting the coroners service and added that emergency medical calls would take priority over calls to transport the deceased.



Andrew Creyke's company CAML-Dah Danesdih transported deceased bodies throughout Northwest BC for the Coroner's Service before the contract switched. He was devastated to hear that his contract wouldn't be renewed and adds that the services currently in place to transport bodies are quite strained.



"We had a perfect system in place where none of this would have happened. We had everything running smoothly, I had connections with the funeral homes in Terrace, Smithers, Vanderhoof, and they just yanked it out from underneath me. And it absolutely shatters my heart, knowing what's going on out there. It should not be happening."



The B.C. Coroners Service said they expect to resume normal service within a few days.