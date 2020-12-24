An RCMP vessel experienced mechanical problems near Kennedy Island.

RCMP are used to responding to emergencies, but yesterday, officers themselves needed help from the Coast Guard after trouble with their patrol vessel near Prince Rupert.



An RCMP news release says the vessel experienced mechanical problems near Kennedy Island and began taking on water in windy and choppy conditions.



The officers ended up beaching the boat.



Watch Commander Corporal Devon Gerrits says it was a dangerous situation and an example of the split-second decisions police officers face daily.



The Coast Guard arrived within an hour to rescue the officers and take them and the police vessel back to Prince Rupert.