Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at the Prince George hospital

There's been another COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital in Prince George, this time in the Rehabilitation Unit at the University Hospital of Northern BC.



Northern Health says a single lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified in a patient in the unit.



The health authority is now monitoring and testing to find any additional cases but says there's no evidence of ongoing transmission at this point.



This is the third COVID-19 outbreak declaration at UHNBC.



The first precautionary outbreak in the Family Medicine Unit has been declared over, while another in the Internal Medicine Unit is ongoing with ten patients and 11 staff testing positive as of Tuesday and one person dying.