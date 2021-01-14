Another COVID exposure for Uplands Elementary School

Northern Health has announced a COVID-19 exposure notice for Uplands Elementary School in Terrace.



According to the notice posted on the Coast Mountain School District 82 website, the exposure occurred between January 4th and the 6th.



There have been numerous COVID-19 exposure notices posted by Northern Health regarding Terrace schools.



Since November of last year, nearly all Terrace schools have had at least one exposure notice.



Uplands Elementary School’s first exposure took place from November 30th to December 1st.