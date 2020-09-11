Arson suspected in Smithers fire
Arson is suspected as the cause of a fire Wednesday night at an affordable housing development in Smithers.
Fire Chief Keith Stecko says firefighters were called to Alpine Court on Bulkley Drive at around 7:30.
"When we arrived we noticed their office/laundry building was engulfed in fire; the roof section was severely damaged but the base and structure itself is intact," he explained.
[PHOTO: Brooke Mcleod / Facebook]
Twenty-five firefighters battled the blaze.
Both the fire department and the Smithers RCMP are investigating.
There were no injuries reported.