Arson suspected in Smithers fire

Arson is suspected as the cause of a fire Wednesday night at an affordable housing development in Smithers.



Fire Chief Keith Stecko says firefighters were called to Alpine Court on Bulkley Drive at around 7:30.



"When we arrived we noticed their office/laundry building was engulfed in fire; the roof section was severely damaged but the base and structure itself is intact," he explained.





[PHOTO: Brooke Mcleod / Facebook]

Twenty-five firefighters battled the blaze.

Both the fire department and the Smithers RCMP are investigating.

There were no injuries reported.