Arson suspected in Smithers fire

Smithers Alpine Ct Fire Sep 9 2020 brooke mcleod 1
Arson is suspected as the cause of a fire Wednesday night at an affordable housing development in Smithers.
 
Fire Chief Keith Stecko says firefighters were called to Alpine Court on Bulkley Drive at around 7:30.
 
"When we arrived we noticed their office/laundry building was engulfed in fire; the roof section was severely damaged but the base and structure itself is intact," he explained.

Smithers-Alpine-Ct-Fire-Sep-9-2020-brooke-mcleod-2.jpg 
[PHOTO:  Brooke Mcleod / Facebook

 

Twenty-five firefighters battled the blaze.

 

Both the fire department and the Smithers RCMP are investigating.

 

There were no injuries reported.  