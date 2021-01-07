Aspect Safety is providing free certificate training programming for residents of the Northwest

Another certificate for industrial training is available to residents in the Northwest.



Aspect Safety general manager Jesse Santos says this program is designed to increase workplace readiness within local community members for a career in industrial workplaces.



"What we put together specifically is two weeks of intensive industrial training that aligns with the LNG Project in Kitimat. So I already provide a lot of training courses for contractors at LNG. What I am finding is that a lot of those workforces are coming out of the province. If we were able to put on a program locally, individuals would have the adequate training to seek employment with contractors at LNG."



Santos says the training is available to people living in communities across the Northwest.



Residents can also be certified with this training to work on the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and at Prince Rupert's Port.



The Province of British Columbia is funding the training.

​

Aspect Safety's website has details about training dates and how to apply.