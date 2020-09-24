Local award-winning author Eden Robinson is gearing up for today's world premiere of Monkey Beach, a movie adaptation of her novel released in 2000. Tillicum Twin Theatres will offer public showings of the film in the afternoons and evenings from September 25th to the 30th. Robinson says the creation of the film adaptation started around 2003, and filming began only a few years ago in 2018.

"Monkey Beach is a coming of age story about a young girl named Lisa Marie Hill whose brother Jimmy has disappeared in a fishing accident. It has ghosts and spirits, resilience, the power of the family, the power of love, and I think all of those things do come through."

Son of a Trickster is a series of novels also by Robinson being developed into a TV series that will air on CBC this fall. The plot revolves around a teenage boy who deals with the complications of a broken family, social pressure, drugs, alcohol, poverty and discovers the Haisla trickster Wee' jit with the story set in Kitimat BC. Robinson says she was really impressed with the casting and soundtrack for both projects.

"There were a couple of people interested in adapting Son of a Trickster for either movies or a limited TV series. When I spoke with Michelle Latimer and Tony, I liked the inclusivity they planned for their set and their writing team. They weren't just going to have an indigenous cast but also planning on having an indigenous crew. They were filming up here, I think, in 2019, and it will be October 7th when it premieres on CBC."

She also provided some advice for inspiring writers to keep in mind when creating content.

"Stay away from trendy writing. Trends come and go, and by the time you finish your book or your screenplay, that trend may have passed. It also helps especially with novels because you are living with them for 1 to 5 years and that it be something that you feel passionate about."

Robinson explained that she has finished the copy edits for the third novel in the trickster series "Return of the Trickster," It will be coming out March 30th, 2021.