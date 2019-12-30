Avalanche danger climbs in northwest backcountry

The backcountry avalanche hazard continues to rise in the Northwest -- and cross-country skiers and snowmobilers are being warned to be careful.

Avalanche Canada says the danger rating is "Considerable" to "High" for the Coastal zone, and "Moderate" to "Considerable" for the Inland Zone.

The agency predicts the danger will escalate throughout the day as heavy snowfall and warming temperatures weaken the snowpack.

Back-country users are urged to avoid all avalanche terrain during periods of heavy loading from new snow, wind, or rain.

Storm slabs in motion may step down to deeper layers, resulting in large avalanches, so you should avoid the runout zones of avalanche paths.

Avalanches could run full path.