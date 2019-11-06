Bachrach officially resigns as Smithers Mayor, but by-election date not yet announced

Newly-elected Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach officially resigned at mayor of Smithers Sunday -- but the date of the by-election to replace him hasn't been chosen yet.



The town may also need to hold a referendum soon on its Library-Art gallery project, and it would like to combine the two votes, since holding them separately would cost $30,000 apiece.



If an application for a federal/provincial grant on the library-art gallery replacement is approved, the town will ask the public for permission to borrow the remaining money needed to go ahead with the project.



The town expects an announcement on the grant application early in the new year.

== TOWN OF SMITHERS NEWS RELEASE ==

Press Release: By-Election Process

[SMITHERS] - Following the federal election, the Town has been receiving a number of inquiries regarding possible dates for a by-election for a new Mayor with the election of Mayor Taylor Bachrach to the House of Commons as the Member of Parliament representing Skeena-Bulkley Valley. On November 3, 2019, Mayor Taylor Bachrach officially resigned from Smithers Council.

In addition to a by-election, the Town, depending upon the outcome of its grant application for the Library-Art Gallery project, may or may not be holding assent voting (referendum). Given the high cost of hosting each of these processes separately, a cost of approximately $30,000 each, the by-election will be held off until the Town receives the announcement on the grant, which if successful will trigger the assent voting for the Library-Art Gallery borrowing.

It is anticipated that the grant announcement will take place in early 2020.

