BC Housing investigating supportive housing project following six Indigenous deaths

B.C. Housing is conducting an investigation into one of its supportive housing facilities in Smithers after two Indigenous groups began to raise concerns about a string of deaths in the building.



The Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre Society and the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres said that six Indigenous residents at Goodacre Place have died in the past 12 months. The groups claim this is the highest number of annual deaths to take place at a B.C. housing facility.



Goodacre Place opened in 2019 as supportive housing project for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.



In a press release, both groups express concerns that the deaths are connected to a lack of culturally safe housing programs for First Nations people in Smithers.



Leslie Varley, executive director of the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, added that the operation of support services for Indigenous people by non-Indigenous agencies can create barriers to equitable care, which she says can have deadly consequences.



In a statement provided to CFTK, B.C. Housing says they're taking deaths very seriously and are currently in the process of hiring two third-party contractors to conduct an independent review into them.



They added that one of the contractors will be Indigenous-led.



Photo source: Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre Society (Facebook)