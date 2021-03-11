BC Ombudsperson denies City of Terrace’s request for review

The BC Ombudsperson has denied a request from Terrace City Council to investigate their practices.



The city sought the review after the resignation of Councillor Jessica McCallum Miller, who accused council of systemic racism.



In an e-mailed statement, BC Ombudsperson communications lead Sara Darling said that audits of workplace culture are outside of the Ombudsperson's mandate, and that their investigations generally involve complaints about – and not from -- public organizations.



City of Terrace Communications Advisor Kate Lautens said that although their request was denied, the ombudsperson referred them to the provincial Ministry of Municipal Affairs and the Local Government Management Association, who could connect the city with consultants that can advise them on diversity and inclusion.



She said that Chief Administrative Officer Kris Boland was scheduled to have a meeting with both groups today.



Terrace city council has also made plans to attend training sessions on cultural sensitivity with the Kitamaat Valley Education Society on March 18th.



The next day, council will also attend the first in a series of cultural training sessions organized by the Kitimat-Stikine Regional District and featuring a variety of different First Nations. This upcoming session will be held with the Nisga'a Nation.



In a Facebook post, McCallum Miller said she was glad to hear the City of Terrace will be attending these sessions, and that she hopes council can further mend their relationships with Indigenous peoples.