BC releases map showing more localized COVID stats

New data released by the provincial government Thursday shows the location of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia in greater detail than ever before.



Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented the new map at her briefing on the coronavirus Thursday afternoon. The colour-coded map shows how many British Columbians tested positive for the virus between Jan. 1 and July 31 in each of the province's "local health areas."



Henry explained that those subdivisions of the regional health authorities are smaller than the ones the province has used in previous reports.



"Early on, as you know, we reported by health authority only because of the risk of identification of an individual with small numbers," the provincial health officer said Thursday. "As we have had more cases here in B.C., we were able to provide data to communities and to the public by what we call 'health service delivery area,' so a smaller geographic area. We are now at the point where we have sufficient data over time that we can even go more granular than that."



The map also shows how many COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents each local health area had recorded as of the end of July.



In the Northwest during that period, there had been six cases in Terrace, five in Smithers, three in the Kitimat area and 20 on Haida Gwaii.



Henry said the province plans to update the map "on a periodic basis," depending on the number of new cases the province records and its ability to maintain people's confidentiality.

