BC’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan is ahead of schedule.

The age-based vaccine rollout using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is accelerating across the province. As of Friday afternoon, Northern residents born in 1947 or earlier (74+) and Indigenous peoples 55 and up can call to book their vaccine appointment.

Northern Health has been vaccinating or booking vaccinations for people over 18 in Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii, Stewart, Dease Lake, Granisle, Hazelton and Houston.



The health authority is now planning whole community 18 and up clinics for Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd, Fort St. James, Burns Lake, Southside, Tumbler Ridge, Fraser Lake, Mackenzie, McBride and Valemount.



The whole community approach to vaccinating residents all at once is due to population size, remoteness, logistics, and accessibility. These can be expanded to address outbreaks, clusters or high population incidence rates.

The Northern Health call centre to book COVID-19 appointments continues to operate from 7 am to 7 pm seven days a week. Clinic dates and locations will be confirmed at the time of booking.

Northerners are encouraged to visit the Northern Health website for details on their local appointment eligibility schedules and call based on those dates to help the booking system operate more smoothly and ensure that eligible can be booked quickly and efficiently.