BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch explains the impacts of COVID on the Animal Shelter

The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the way we see normal. The pandemic has affected many of our daily lives, our professions and just the overall way we see the world. Another major impact that COVID has left us with is the operations of Animal shelters.

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals- BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch Manager Joe Griffith says because of the pandemic their shelter is now operating at less than 60%. With that they have placed many protocols when dealing with animals.

"It goes from everything to eye protection, face masks, gloves, wearing socks and scrubs, booties and caps. Dogs for example, upon in-take regardless of the fact if they're from a COVID homes or not, they would be bathed."

He says what they really want to do is put these animals in foster care versus having them kept in the shelter.

Right now, it is kitten season and since the shelter is operating at less than 60%. A lot of these animals that are in need aren't able to receive the care they need.

"If people find an animal, for example a kitten or a cat that is living in a colony, rather than brinign it to us we've been asking people to keep the cat or kitten with the colony at this time."

Griffith added the center is still opened to the public but by appointment only. If you are someone who is surrendering or adopting animal, you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

