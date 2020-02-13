BCHL Hockey comes to Kitimat this weekend

he head coach of the Prince George Spruce Kings says he's excited to be taking part in this weekend's first-ever BC Hockey League games to be played in Kitimat.

The Spruce Kings will play the Langley Rivermen in a pair of neutral-site games at Tamitik Arena Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, as the kick-off event of the LNG Canada BCHL Road Show -- a new league event to bring junior hockey to markets outside the league's member cities.

Coach Alex Evin says the Spruce Kings have strong ties to all of northern BC, and a weekend like this will likely strengthen them.





"We have a lot of kids from all over North America that may never ever get to this part of the world again, we have players from Ontario, players from Chicago, Alberta, Saaskatchewan, and a lot from BC, and it's just a great way for the league to showcase our talent and professionalism outside of the 17 usual markets; we're excited --- I think it's going to be hopefully an opportunity that brings the communities together and we're excited to get involved in the communities while we're up there so it should be a great weekend," he said.



[Prince George Spruce Kings coach Alex Evin]



As part of the Road Show event, the BCHL will hold a youth hockey clinic in Kitimat on Friday, in conjunction with the Canucks Alumni.

It'll involve on-ice activities, as well as an autograph session with BCHL and Canucks Alumni Jyrki Lumme and Dave Babych.

League Commissioner Chris Hebb -- who's originally from Prince Rupert -- will also be on hand