Boil Water Advisory Issued after Water Main Break in Telkwa

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for Telkwa, following a watermain break on Coalmine Road over the weekend.

The break resulted in a rapid decrease in stored water at the Morris Reservoir, resulting in some homes being out of water.

Crews spent the weekend repairing the line -- and last night, issued a notice on Facebook saying the repairs had been successful, and the water was coming back on.

But the village advised residents to run their taps for a few minutes to allow for any sediment in the water to flow through.

The Village also issued a "Thank You" to Barb's Trucking, the Telkwa Public Works Department, Smithers HydroVac, the Telkwa Volunteer Fire Department and Midway Service, among others, for their help.



