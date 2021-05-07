Bulkley Valley Christian School students participate in annual “Litter-a-thon”

Students from Bulkley Valley Christian School in Smithers took part in their annual "Litter-a-thon" event yesterday.



The event saw over 100 students from Grade 7 to 12 travel along the Highway 16 corridor between Telkwa and Evelyn to pick up litter along the sides of the road.



BVCS Development Director Tom Grasmeyer said the Litter-a-thon is one way the school aims to teach its children about the concept of "creation care," which he says involves caring for your environment, caring for your neighbour and taking pride in your community.



"We need to care for our environment because, as Christian people, we need to realize we live in a created environment that is beautiful and worthy of our care -- and not only worthy of our care, but demanding of our care. It's our call as Christian people to care for our environment. We don't always do that perfectly, we acknowledge that. But this is a signal to students that says, 'Hey, here's a practical way we can serve our neighbors by cleaning up and enhancing the look of our community.'"



Fundraising for students is another important part of the event. Local families, businesses and individuals sponsor the Litter-a-thon, and those funds go directly to students’ accounts.



Grasmeyer says those funds can help students from all socioeconomic backgrounds take part in extra-curricular activities.



"What this event does is it opens the door for kids to earn money for their student accounts that they can then use to pay for things like sports trips, athletic fees and field trips to places like Ottawa and Haida Gwaii. The reason that's so important is because of the broad economic diversity that we have in families here. It just lessens the financial load on parents to shell out for all those additional trips."



The event was put together with assistance from Dawson Road Maintenance, the Ministry of Transportation, the Town of Smithers and the Smithers RCMP detachment.