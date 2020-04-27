Bulkley Valley Exhibition cancelled due to COVID 19

You can add another major celebration to the list of events cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The 2020 Bulkley Valley Exhibition, planned for August 27th to 30th, will not go ahead this year.





In a news release posted on Facebook, the Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association said it would be unfair to seek sponsorship from local businesses and citizens, who have been hit so hard by the pandemic.

The fair depends heavily on local sponsorships.

The association also said it would not be responsible to bring hundreds of volunteers and thousands of fair-goers together in the current situation, especially after BC's medical health officer, Doctor Bonnie Henry, said large gatherings like the PNE in Vancouver were likely not going to happen this year.

The BVX joins a growing list of cancelled festivals -- a list that already included Prince Rupert's Seafest and most Canada Day celebrations.

Last Friday, the 26th annual Kispiox Valley Music Festival, scheduled for late July, was also cancelled.