Burns Lake opens Emergency Op's Centre

The Village of Burns Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a news release issued Friday, the village said Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing will be the EOC Director.





[PHOTO: Sheryl Worthing -- Village of Burns Lake]



The centre will serve as the central command and control facility for carrying out emergency preparedness and management during the pandemic.



The village office remains closed but staff are available by phone or through email.







March 27, 2020



On March 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., the Village of Burns Lake activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.



On March 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., the Village of Burns Lake activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At this time, the EOC Director is CAO Sheryl Worthing. The EOC will be the central command and control facility for carrying out emergency preparedness and management at a strategic level during this event. As you know, the situation is changing rapidly, and our staff continues to work diligently to navigate through this unprecedented event. We will provide new information for our residents through our website and Facebook pages, and even though our office is closed to the public, we can be reached by calling 250-692-7587 or by email: sworthing@burnslake.ca.



For your convenience, the Village of Burns Lake’s website has a number of quick links to local, provincial and federal websites for current and reliable COVID19 information.



www.burnslake.ca/office



Media inquiries are to be directed to the EOC Director, CAO Sheryl Worthing.



For information contact: CAO S. Worthing 250-692-7587 sworthing@burnslake.ca

