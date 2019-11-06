Burns Lake RCMP investigate report of tampered Halloween candy

RCMP in Burns Lake are investigating the discovery of a needle in a piece of Halloween candy.



Police say a parent reported finding the needle after a child asked them to check the candy collected last Thursday night.



Investigators have not been able to determine where the candy might have come from because the child visited several neighbourhoods.



Burns Lake RCMP say it was the only report they received of potentially harmful Halloween candy -- but they remind parents and caregivers to check over everything their kids collected while trick-or-treating.

=== RCMP NEWS RELEASE ===

Police investigate report of tampered Hallowe’en candy

Burns Lake

2019-11-05 11:27 PST

On Saturday November 2nd 2019 at 5:14 PM, Burns Lake RCMP received a report of a needle found in a piece of Hallowe’en candy. The needle was discovered after the child asked a parent to check the candy.

The young trick-or-treater had been to several neighbourhood’s, so police have not been able to isolate where the candy in question may have come from.

This is the only report of potential harmful candy the Burns Lake RCMP have received following this year’s Hallowe’en celebration. You should have an adult inspect your candy before eating it and to only eat things that are in unopened wrappers said S/Sgt Shaunna Lewis, NCO i/c Burns Lake RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that if you have any information on this matter to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250 692- 7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 555-877



