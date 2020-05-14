iHeartRadio
Choose your station
19°C
Instagram

Camp workers at LNG Canada site ratify agreement

Crossroads-Rendering-Small
Camp workers at one of the lodges at the LNG Canada project site near Kitimat have overwhelmingly ratified what their union is calling a historic contract, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

 

The 85 workers at Horizon North Crossroads Lodge voted 97% in favour of the deal, which will provide workers with 100% employer-paid air travel and health care, pension and housekeeping workload protections -- as well as seniority and recall rights.

 

It also includes wage increases of up to 24%.

 

UNITE HERE Local 40 spokesperson Stephanie Fung says the three-year agreement with Horizon North covers staff at the front desk, kitchens, and housekeeping departments who serve camp workers at the LNG Canada project site.

 

"This is a tremendous victory, it's going to change a lot of lives in Kitimat for sure, because as we know the cost of living is increasing -- it's skyrocketing in the city and a lot of workers are coming into town, a lot of them are from out-of-town so having the employer pay for your air travel is just a huge improvement and it's going to improve a lot of lives for these campworkers there," she said.
 
Unite-Here Local 40 also represents the almost 200 workers at the Civeo Sitka Lodge -- and is currently organizing workers at Sodexo's Cedar Valley Lodge.
 
Hundreds of workers were laid off in March as LNG Canada and its contractors drastically scaled back their workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Fung says having language about recall rights is huge in these circumstances. 

=== UNITE HERE Local 40 NEWS RELEASE ===
 

Press Release: Kitimat Camp Workers Elated after Reaching Historic Union Contract amidst Pandemic Woes

/

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 12, 2020

Kitimat, BC  On Monday night, camp workers at Horizon North Crossroads Lodge overwhelmingly ratified a historic union contract with 97% voting in favour.  The agreement will provide 100 percent employer-paid air travel and health care, pension, housekeeping workload protections, seniority, recall rights, and raises that will increase some workers’ wages by 24 percent.

The new agreement with Horizon North covers staff at the front desk, kitchens, and housekeeping departments who serve camp workers at the LNG Canada project site. In November 2019, 85 workers joined UNITE HERE Local 40. Bargaining began in January and concluded with a deal for the 3-year contract last week. Kitimat’s cost of living has skyrocketed in recent years and compounded with the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19, this new contract is timely and life-changing for many.

“I’m very excited about the housekeeping protections that we’ve won. Now we will have a more manageable workload. My kids are going to afford a good life. With more money in my pocket, life will be tremendously better for my family,” said Ingrid Kujendani, housekeeper at Crossroads Lodge.

For Kathy Wallace, who works as a cook, the new contract means she will pocket thousands of dollars more each year: “Thanks to Horizon North for continuing to bargain through COVID-19. I’m so proud that we were able to win this tremendous contract in the middle of the pandemic. Between the wage increases, travel pay, and pension, this is such a huge step forward for us.”

The contract sets a groundbreaking standard in wages and travel for Kitimat camp workers. Local 40 welcomes Horizon North workers, who will join nearly 200 other members from Civeo. The union now represents approximately 300 camp workers in Kitimat and is currently organizing Sodexo workers at Cedar Valley Lodge. 

 

Media Contact: Stephanie Fung, 604-928-7356, sfung@local40union.com

###

UNITE HERE Local 40 is the hospitality workers’ union and represents members in the hotel, food service and airport industries throughout British Columbia. Learn more at UniteHereLocal40.org.