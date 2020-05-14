Camp workers at LNG Canada site ratify agreement

Camp workers at one of the lodges at the LNG Canada project site near Kitimat have overwhelmingly ratified what their union is calling a historic contract, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 85 workers at Horizon North Crossroads Lodge voted 97% in favour of the deal, which will provide workers with 100% employer-paid air travel and health care, pension and housekeeping workload protections -- as well as seniority and recall rights.

It also includes wage increases of up to 24%.

UNITE HERE Local 40 spokesperson Stephanie Fung says the three-year agreement with Horizon North covers staff at the front desk, kitchens, and housekeeping departments who serve camp workers at the LNG Canada project site.

"This is a tremendous victory, it's going to change a lot of lives in Kitimat for sure, because as we know the cost of living is increasing -- it's skyrocketing in the city and a lot of workers are coming into town, a lot of them are from out-of-town so having the employer pay for your air travel is just a huge improvement and it's going to improve a lot of lives for these campworkers there," she said.

Unite-Here Local 40 also represents the almost 200 workers at the Civeo Sitka Lodge -- and is currently organizing workers at Sodexo's Cedar Valley Lodge.

Hundreds of workers were laid off in March as LNG Canada and its contractors drastically scaled back their workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fung says having language about recall rights is huge in these circumstances.



=== UNITE HERE Local 40 NEWS RELEASE ===