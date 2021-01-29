CBC has decided to cancel the TV series Trickster

The CBC says it is cancelling the TV series "Trickster" after co-creator Michelle Latimer became embroiled in a controversy over her Indigenous ancestry claim.



The broadcaster says it held "many conversations" about the series's future with producers, writers, actors, and Haisla author Eden Robinson, whose books the series was based on.



And the CBC says it's decided the planned second season will not go forward.



"Trickster" became a lightning rod of controversy after a CBC investigation challenged Latimer's self-identification as being of Algonquin, Metis and French heritage.



The report led to Latimer resigning from her role with the TV series in December and her award-winning documentary "Inconvenient Indian" being pulled from the Sundance Film Festival.



"Trickster" was already in the script stages of the second season under Latimer and Sienna Films last year.



Eden Robinson said seeing a young, Indigenous cast "soar" was "one of the best parts of 2020".