The Terrace River Kings have reclaimed first place in the Central Interior Hockey League standings, with just one weekend left in the regular season.

The River Kings edged the Smithers Steelheads 6-5 at the Smithers Civic Centre Saturday night, to move one point ahead of the idle Prince Rupert Rampage.

The River Kings and the Rampage each have two games remaining in the season, starting with a head-to-head showdown Friday night at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert.

In the only other game this past weekend, the Hazelton Wolverines edged the Kitimat Ice Demons 5-4 in overtime, to move into third place in the standings, one point ahead of the Quesnel Kangaroos.