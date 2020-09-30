CFTK TV News Director John Crawford retires

He has been a prominent voice in Northwest British Columbia for 30 years and often a staple of many residents' morning routine.

After an exceptional 40-year radio career, John Crawford has hung up the microphone as he begins retirement and a new phase of his life.

John is from Chatham, Ontario, and over the years, has worked in Creston, Nelson, Trail, Salmon Arm, Westlock, Smithers and Terrace.

He has been involved in numerous TV and radio shows, specials and productions such as Skeena Journal and Two the Point.

He was recognized for his contribution to "Carving the Future," an hour-long special on the Nisgaa treaty and helped win the 1999 Jack Webster award.

John became the News Director in 2007 and was a staple in helping his employees develop the necessary skills to reach their goals.

John has been a Rotarian for several years, where he's a past president of the Terrace Club, and he plans to continue his work with the club.

We all wish him all the best in his next adventure.