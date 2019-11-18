CIHL Action: River Kings Still Undefeated

The Terrace River Kings remain undefeated in Central Inerior Hockey League action this season.

The River Kings jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first period Saturday, en route to a wild 9-6 victory over the hometown Smithers Steelheads.

The River Kings improved their record to 7-0 this season, and they lead the second-place Prince Rupert Rampage by four points in the standings, although the Rampage have a game in hand.

The Steelheads' record falls to 2-3.

They'll get a chance to get even with the River Kings when they visit Terrace next Saturday.