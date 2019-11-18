CIHL Action: River Kings Still Undefeated
The Terrace River Kings remain undefeated in Central Inerior Hockey League action this season.
The River Kings jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first period Saturday, en route to a wild 9-6 victory over the hometown Smithers Steelheads.
The River Kings improved their record to 7-0 this season, and they lead the second-place Prince Rupert Rampage by four points in the standings, although the Rampage have a game in hand.
The Steelheads' record falls to 2-3.
They'll get a chance to get even with the River Kings when they visit Terrace next Saturday.
In the only other CIHL game over the weekend, the Williams Lake Stampeders upended the Quesnel Kangaroos 5-3.