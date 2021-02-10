City of Prince Rupert looking to install $200,000 public restroom

The City of Prince Rupert is planning to apply for a $200,000 grant to install a standalone public bathroom in the city that would be open 24 hours a day.



In a report to city council, chief financial officer Corrine Bomben wrote that the Prince Rupert Aboriginal Community Service Society had recently acquired grant money from the federal government that the Society can distribute to successful applicants, such as the city.



Bomben said that the Society was interested in seeing the development of a 24-hour bathroom downtown that could provide restroom services to the city's homeless population.



She also noted that city staff have heard complaints from businesses regarding human waste in the streets due to a lack of available public toilets.



The design would be similar to that of the Portland Loo, a public toilet that was notably installed in Smithers in 2017.



On Monday's city council meeting, Councillor Barry Cunningham expressed his support for the proposed facility.



"I think this is a good idea. It's long overdue. It's going to provide service to not just people that are vulnerable but people that are downtown that have to use a washroom, and right now there's a lot that aren't letting people into them. And thirdly it might be something that could be utilized by tourists. I think it's a win-win, with the initial capital of almost a quarter million dollars being given to the city for this for nothing. I think it's a great idea."



The facility would cost around $200,000 to install as well as an estimated $30,000 to maintain annually.



Photo Source: Portland Loo (Facebook)