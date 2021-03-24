City of Terrace announces council by-election on June 5th

The City of Terrace has announced a by-election to fill the seat of former councillor Jessica McCallum-Miller.



The by-election will be held on June 5th, and those who are interested in running can submit their nomination packages between April 20th to 30th.



McCallum-Miller, who resigned in February, had previously released an open letter saying she felt unsupported by her fellow councillors when advocating for Indigenous people.



Her resignation prompted Terrace city council to ask the B.C. ombudsperson to review their conduct, but the Ombudsperson rejected their request. The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs also released a letter expressing concern over her resignation.