City of Terrace conducts slope stability assessment on Lanfear Hill

Lanfear Hill underwent a slope stability assessment to determine the next steps in repairing the eroding road. The gravel shoulder was closed on March 16th and remains closed to pedestrian and cyclist use for the time being.



Staff took steps to secure an immediate geotechnical review and received a memo from the consultant. Staff are currently reviewing this document and will give their recommendations at the next council meeting.



In a news release, the Director of Development Services and Interim Director of Public Works and Engineering David Block says the closure to pedestrians has been a temporary requirement to ensure public safety while the geotechnical assessment was being conducted.



He recognizes that the current arrangement is not a sustainable long-term solution and that the following steps may not be permanent. He also stated that Lanfear Hill is a vital priority of the 2017 Transportation Master Plan.



In 2019, the City applied for 9 million dollars in funding from the Rural and Northern Communities program for the 10 million dollar project. Unfortunately, the provincial government did not select this project for funding.



Despite receiving bad news about the previous grant application, staff recommended the City continue with preliminary design work to strengthen future grant applications.



In January, Council approved the 2021 to 2025 five-year financial plan, which included 150-thousand from the Northern Capital and Planning Grant reserve for preliminary design work to take place in 2021 and 250-thousand dollars for detailed design work planned for 2022.