City of Terrace planning to install Portland Loo public restroom

The City of Terrace is planning to purchase and install a Portland Loo public restroom facility that can provide residents a safe and accessible place to use the restroom.



A council report on the facility notes that access to a public restroom has been a longstanding concern in Terrace, and many business owners have complained about human waste in the downtown area.



Councillor Sean Bujtas says installing a Portland Loo could be both an effective and a dignifying solution.



"When you have people urinating or defecating on the streets, it's not fair to anyone. It's not fair to the person who doesn't have access to a washroom, it's not fair to the public and it's not fair to the business owners as well. So I think it's a reasonable step to try to give people access to a public washroom."



Bujtas also says the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the issue.



The cost to purchase and install the facility will range between $200,000 - $250,000, and maintenance costs are estimated at $10,000 per year.



"With businesses being closed to the public, it made it harder to find washrooms to use. Our library was closed for awhile, so that wasn't available, and I think it really amplified the problem when COVID came along and really showed that there was a real need."



Council will use funds from the Northern Capital and Planning Reserve Fund to purchase the facility. They'll also apply to community investments funds from the Union of BC Municipalities and Coastal GasLink to help cover some of the costs.



Bujtas says that if council gets all of the funding they apply for, they might purchase a second Portland Loo as well.

Photo credit: Portland Loo