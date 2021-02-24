CMSD82 announces voting safety protocols

Voting for a new school trustee in Electoral Area 2 is right around the corner. Coast Mountains School District 82 released a news bulletin committing to the delivery of a safe and physically distanced by-election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School District 82's safety plan follows Public Health, Elections BC, Worksafe BC, and the City of Terrace Sportsplex directives to ensure the by-election will be safe for voters, candidates and election staff.

Protective measures on all voting days will be in place, including physical distancing, capacity limits, and plexiglass protective barriers. Voters will be asked to sanitize their hands before and after voting, and there will be frequent cleaning of the voting station's high-touch surfaces, among others.

The nominated School Trustee candidates include Dave Crawley, Ed Harrison, Peter Lambright, Roger Leclerc, Lynn Parker, Diana Penner, and Kate Spangl. General voting will be open to qualified electors on Saturday, March 6th, between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm at the Terrace Sportsplex Multipurpose Room. Advanced voting will be available during the same hours and location Wednesday, February 24th, and Wednesday, March 3rd.

To register, voters will need to complete the required Resident Elector application form available at the voting place and produce two pieces of identification. Mail ballot information is available on the school district's website.

Requests for mail ballot packages must be received before 4:00 pm March 4th. Completed ballots can be returned by mail, dropped off at a voting venue on advanced and general voting days, or dropped off at the Board of Education Office. Voters are encouraged to drop off their ballots at the Board's Offices or at one of the voting venues on advanced or general voting days to avoid possible postal delays.