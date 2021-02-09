CMSD82 plans to host Strategic Planning Engagement Sessions

The Coast Mountains Board of Education School District 82 is holding a series of virtual Strategic Planning Engagement Sessions. These sessions will provide an opportunity for everyone to participate and have their voice heard.



The input will play an essential role in the direction of School District 82 in the next five years and will assist the Board of Education in creating and developing the next Strategic Plan. The feedback will be shared with and analyzed by the board of education.



A key question posed by the school district is, "What does the public value most about Coast Mountain schools and how they can better prepare their students for the challenges and opportunities of the future."



An invitation is extended for everyone to participate in one of the five virtual interactive sessions starting February 17th.



All sessions will be recorded and available for viewing on CMSD 82's YouTube Channel. Zoom links for the interactive sessions are available on the school district's website.