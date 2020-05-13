CN says trains rolling again after derailment near Burns Lake

Trains are rolling again along the CN Rail Line near Burns Lake, past the site of a derailment that happened Sunday night.









[Photo credit: Darrell Hill / Facebook]



CN Spokesman Jonathan Abecassis said in a statement that nine rail cars containing coal derailed in various positions.

A quantity of coal was spilled, but Abecassis said none of the coal ended up in a nearby body of water.

He said there were no fires or dangerous good involved -- and there were no injuries.

Crews spent much of yesterday, cleaning up the site, and rail service resumed last evening.

Remediation and environmental work will continue for the next few days.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

