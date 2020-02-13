Co-op funds nature centre in Houston

A new nature centre is being built in Houston, thanks to a contribution from the Co-op Community Spaces Program.



The Four-Rivers Co-op presented a $61,000 cheque to A Rocha Canada, which is building a centre which it says will provide a space where the community can meet for issues affecting the local watershed, including land use, water quality and environmental stewardship.







Project coordinator Cindy Verbeek says the Nature Centre will provide a hub for nature education and conservation research as well as a place for community gatherings and tourism.



Verbeek says the fundraising committee is well on its way to achieving its goal of $200,000 by June so construction can begin.







