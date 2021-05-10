Coast Mountain College construction projects bring jobs to Terrace.

Students are not the only ones to benefit from three major construction projects at Coast Mountain College. A government news release states that an estimated 318 local jobs have been created to build 108 student housing beds, a library renovation and a renewed, more accessible academic and registration hub.



The B.C. government has invested $34 million on the projects, with the college providing $1 million toward student housing. The ministry estimates the jobs break down as 221 direct jobs and 64 indirect jobs.



As part of the overall $34-million investment, the government announced $4.4 million in June 2020 for a library renewal, giving students dedicated space to study and learn following a 2018 flood that impacted the basement of the Spruce Building.



The library renovation is expected to be completed this summer. It is coordinated with renovations to the two floors above, where the main-entry registration hubs, learning space, and faculty/administrative offices will be.



The $9 million upgrades to the top two floors of the Spruce Building (Waap Sa'mn) include an accessible focal-point entryway with automatic doors; improvements to front-of-house services, including computers, registration counter and staff offices.



More flexible learning spaces, furniture and technology for students to collaborate; reconfigured and modernized faculty and administrative areas; and an upgrade of the building's HVAC, electrical, mechanical and technology to improve energy efficiency, air quality and comfort.



These renovations are expected to be completed for fall 2022. In addition, 108 new student housing beds, including one Elder suite and two visitor suites, are set to be ready for students in fall 2021.