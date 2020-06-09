Coast Mountain College library to be refurbished

Work is expected to begin this summer to renew and refurbish the flood-damaged library, at Coast Mountain College's Terrace Campus.

The Library Renewal Project is being funded through a $4.4-million capital investment from the BC government, which the college says will employ dozens of local tradespeople.

The library, in the Spruce Building on the college's main campus, was extensively damaged by water leakage in August of 2018.

Students have been accessing library services from a smaller, temporary location since the flooding.

The refurbished library will feature a design which includes an Indigenous reading circle crafted from local cedar, while the wood ceiling design will represent the Skeena river watershed.

The project design team worked with Coast Mountain's First Nations Council and sought the input of students.

College president Justin Kohlman says the renewal project will also bring the building up to current code standards and improve accessibility for users, along with energy efficiency, air quality and comfort for occupants.